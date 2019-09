A 30-year-old man has denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

Raymond Lishman, of Hawthorn Drive, denies one charge of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He denies a further charge of dangerous driving.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in the Ferguson Street area on October 7, last year.

Derry Crown Court heard the trial is likely to last one week.

It has been listed for hearing on December 9. Lishman was released on continuing bail until a later date.