A 24-years-old man has denied domestic assault charges.

Barry Devlin, of Shipquay Street, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm to a female.

The defenddant denied a further charge of common assault involving the same alleged injured party.

The charges relate to alleged incidents between July 24 and August 12, last year.

The case was adjourned for witness availability to be sought and Devlin will appear in court again on May 23.