A 45-year-old man has appeared in court accused of historic sex offences.

Oisin McLaughlin, who has an address in Perth, Australia, on court papers, denies a total of 18 charges of incedent assault and attempted indecent assault between December 1984 and March 1988.

There are two complainants in the case.

Derry Crown Court heard the trial is likely to last one week.

The case was adjourned until June 5 for a date to be fixed and McLaughlin was released on continuing bail.