Denis Donaldson murder - man to be charged with killing of IRA man turned MI5 agent

A man is to be prosecuted in connection with the murder of IRA man turned MI5 agent, Denis Donaldson.

The announcement was made during an inquest into Mr. Donaldson's death on Wednesday.

Mr. Donaldson pictured alongside Martin McGuinness and Gerry Adams in Stormont.

Mr. Donaldson, who was also a former member of Sinn Fein, was shot dead at a remote cottage in Glenties, Co. Donegal on April 4, 2006.

Gardai Superintendent Michael Finan told the coroner, Dr. Denis McAuley, that he had obtained a warrant from the Special Criminal Court for the arrest and prosecution of a man in connection with Mr. Donaldson's murder.

"At a sitting of Donegal Coroners Court today, July 3 2019, An Garda Siochana sought a remand into the inquest into the death of Denis Donaldson, in accordance with section 25(2) Coroners Act 1962," said a Garda spokesperson.

"As criminal proceedings have been initiated in this case An Garda Siochana is not making any further comment."