Derry assault: Man’s jaw fractured after he was punched and struck on the head upon leaving pub

PSNI

Sergeant Walsh said: “Sometime between 1am and 1:30am, it was reported that a 26 year old male was punched in the face as he left licenced premises in the area.

“As the male walked along the Shipquay Street area following the assault, he was struck on the back of the head.

“The male was then taken to hospital, as he sustained a fractured jaw and bruising following the incident.