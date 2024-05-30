Derry businessman fails in bid to have illegal waste conviction overturned

Court

A Derry businessman found guilty of dumping thousands of tonnes of illegal waste has lost a legal battle to have his conviction overturned.

Thomas McGlinchey, 63, claimed evidence from a deceased former co-accused was unfairly used in evidence against him.

The Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday the statement provided by his alleged accomplice had been properly admitted at trial.

Lord Justice McCloskey said: “The adduction of incriminating evidence against any accused person is not, in the absence of any identified vitiating factor, unfair.”

McGlinchey, a director in Brickkiln Waste Ltd., was prosecuted for offences related to the discovery of 7,600 cubic metres of non-compliant waste.

In October 2013 NIEA inspectors observed one of the firm’s lorries dumping at a site on Carmoney Road, Eglinton owned by co-defendant Robert Lynch.

Plastics, tins, food packaging, carpet, plasterboard, nappies and other waste products were discovered.

It was estimated that the unlicensed dumping of the rubbish equated to savings over £840,000.

In March 2023 McGlinchey, of Belfield Park, was convicted by a jury on counts of unlawfully keeping and depositing waste.

He received an 18-month sentence, suspended for three years.

Mr Lynch was charged as part of the same investigation, but formally acquitted after his prosecution was discontinued in 2021.

He then agreed to provide a statement on behalf of the Crown and was expected to be a prosecution witness in the case against McGlinchey.

However, Mr Lynch died in July 2022.

Lawyers for McGlinchey argued that the trial judge mistakenly allowed the deceased’s statement to feature as evidence.

Desmond Fahy KC, instructed by solicitor Jack Quigley, told the court there should have been greater focus on a legislative checklist to ensure fairness.

He stressed the ‘coalescence’ of issues about the witness being both a former accused and no longer available for cross-examination.

However, claims the trial judge got it wrong and also failed to adequately warn the jury to take care over Mr Lynch’s statement were rejected.

“There is no evidential foundation for any nexus between the discontinuance of (Mr Lynch’s) prosecution and his decision to testify for the Crown,” Lord Justice McCloskey said.