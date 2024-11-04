Derry businessman Glen Miller to distribute personal safety alarms at women’s safety rally

A Derry businessman will distribute personal safety alarms at a women’s safety rally due to take place this week following a number of sexual assaults in the city.

Glen Miller has purchased a number of personal safety alarms to be handed out at the planned demonstration in Guildhall Square on Friday.

“As a father to a daughter, I’ve listened closely to the stories and concerns expressed by women and girls in our community.

"I know I can’t solve everything on my own, but I refuse to do nothing,” said Glen.

“These alarms are a small step to help women feel a bit safer while we work together to address this issue.”

The Claudy entrepreneur who stood for the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in East Derry in this year’s General Election will be joined at the rally by colleagues who will distribute the alarms on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I have always been about action rather than words. This may be a simple gesture, but it is tangible and can provide an immediate sense of safety, which is better than doing nothing at all,” Glen noted.

“This is not a political issue; it’s a societal one, and men must take an active role in tackling violence against women and girls.”

The planned demonstration is due to take place in Guildhall Square at 6.15pm on Friday, November 8.

It was called after a series of sexual assaults were reported in the city and district in the space of little more than a week.