Derry councillors condemn ‘despicable’ racist graffiti and call for united response

Derry & Strabane Council members have condemned the writing of racist and sectarian graffiti on homes earlier this week.

At a Governance and Strategic Planning committee meeting People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said there had been 'broad and sweeping denunciation and condemnation' of the graffiti, which was painted onto homes in Church Brae on September 2.

“We all know that this is part, unfortunately, of a much bigger problem," he said. "This has to be civic-led in terms of challenging it, and I don't think that we can hope that a law and order approach will deal with this."

"That's why it was so good to see so many coming out so quickly to say that this has no place in our community.

"This is a minority of people because the vast majority in our city and our district are decent people who welcome diversity, but I think it was very important that there was a united response to racism and sectarianism that has no place in our society.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said members needed to be united in 'sending a clear message and challenging racism, sexism, or homophobia, wherever it originates'.

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney said a separate incident that occurred in the Waterside on September 2 was 'despicable'.

“That anybody could write those words and demean the area we live in given how diverse a community it is now, with the hospital and its diverse staff who live in that community, is despicable.

“They’re cowards who come out in the middle of the night, daub houses and slink away, leaving people with a sense of unease and intimidation,” he said.