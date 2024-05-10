Derry court told man who breached bail by taking alcohol had suffered 'a significant injury to his face'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard how a man who was on bail was found to have taken alcohol in breach of his conditions.

The man, who cannot be named due to a pre-existing anonymity order, was charged with breaching bail on May 8.

During Friday’s hearing, a police officer told the court that police attended after receiving a report of an intoxicated male.

They spoke to the man at an address and a preliminary breath test gave a reading of 50mgs with the legal limit being 35mgs.

While there police said they found a tablet.

The man was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital and there he allegedly became abusive towards police and staff.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the defendant had suffered 'a significant injury to his face' and had taken alcohol after that incident.

He said the man had been on bail for some time on the original offences.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that this man of all people should be aware of the difficulty in getting bail.