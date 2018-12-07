Derry crash after car mounts pavement - man arrested

The PSNI arrested a man in Derry on suspicion of a number of offences including driving whilst unfit.

The incident occurred in the Crescent Link area of the city shortly after 10:00pm on Thursday.

The car after it crashed through the safety fence. (Photo: PSNI)

A member of the public reported seeing the car crash through a safety fence located on the nearby footpath.

“The local policing team having carried out several enquiries in the 10 mins since the time of report were able to arrest a male on suspicion of aggravated taking and driving away, driving with no insurance and driving whilst unfit,” said the PSNI.

“We already have dashcam but if anyone else has any or has seen this please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1316 6/12/18,” added the police.

The PSNI said it was down to luck that no one was seriously injured.

”Thankfully, no one was near, especially out walking - dread to think what could have happened.”