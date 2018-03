Three men arrested under the Terrorism Act in Derry earlier this week have been released unconditionally.

The men aged 30, 36 and 44 were arrested on Tuesday, March 6, by Detectives from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating ongoing INLA activity.

Police said the 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of Class B controlled drug and is due to appear at Derry’s Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 4.

As is normal procedure the charge will be reviewed by the PPS.