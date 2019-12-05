Derry dash-cam footage of stolen car movements sought by PSNI

The PSNI are looking for dash-cam footage of the movements of a black car stolen in Derry.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the theft of the black Vauxhall Astra in the Meadow View Crescent area around midnight on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Michelle Boyd said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of Meadow View Crescent or Osbourne Street and may have seen the car to contact Detectives in Strand Road.

"We know the car was in the area of the Abercorn Road prior to travelling to Meadow View Crescent and would asked ask anyone who was in that area to contact us. We are especially interested in any anyone who has any dash cam footage around that time.”

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation should contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 7 04/12/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.