Derry flat fire being treated as 'arson with intent to endanger life'
Shortly after 5.15am, a fire at a flat in the Clon Elagh estate in the Skeoge area was reported.
Police said they attended, along with other emergency services.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to the inside and outside of the flat. Minor damage was also caused to a second flat. Thankfully, there was no-one in either property at the time.
“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 273 of 19/7/25.
