Derry flat fire being treated as 'arson with intent to endanger life'

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at residential premises in Derry in the early hours of Saturday, July 19.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 5.15am, a fire at a flat in the Clon Elagh estate in the Skeoge area was reported.

Police said they attended, along with other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Damage was caused to the inside and outside of the flat. Minor damage was also caused to a second flat. Thankfully, there was no-one in either property at the time.

Police and other emergency services attended the blaze.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 273 of 19/7/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/