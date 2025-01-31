Derry groups invited to apply for grants of up to £25k to tackle violence against women and girls
Derry City & Strabane District Council is opening applications for funding under Tier 3 of the Executive’s Change Fund from 10am on Monday, February 3.
Funding of between £15,001 and £25,000 will be available to successful applicants to support programmes feeding into the Executive’s Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategic Framework.
The Executive Office recently announced its £3.2 million EVAWG Change Fund for community and voluntary sector organisations and local councils; £2m is being allocated to support community-based action across every local council area; and £1.2m has been allocated via its EVAWG Regional Change Fund to support organisations which have the expertise to lead on driving society-wide action.
The closing date for applications is Friday, February 21, at 3pm. Applications can be made via https://dcsdcgrantaid.com from 10am on Monday.