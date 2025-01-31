Derry groups invited to apply for grants of up to £25k to tackle violence against women and girls

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Community groups in Derry and Strabane are being invited to apply for grants of up to £25,000 for programmes aimed at tackling violence against women and girls across the district.

Derry City & Strabane District Council is opening applications for funding under Tier 3 of the Executive’s Change Fund from 10am on Monday, February 3.

Funding of between £15,001 and £25,000 will be available to successful applicants to support programmes feeding into the Executive’s Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategic Framework.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Executive Office recently announced its £3.2 million EVAWG Change Fund for community and voluntary sector organisations and local councils; £2m is being allocated to support community-based action across every local council area; and £1.2m has been allocated via its EVAWG Regional Change Fund to support organisations which have the expertise to lead on driving society-wide action.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 21, at 3pm. Applications can be made via https://dcsdcgrantaid.com from 10am on Monday.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice