Derry groups invited to apply for grants of up to £25k to tackle violence against women and girls

Community groups in Derry and Strabane are being invited to apply for grants of up to £25,000 for programmes aimed at tackling violence against women and girls across the district.

Derry City & Strabane District Council is opening applications for funding under Tier 3 of the Executive’s Change Fund from 10am on Monday, February 3.

Funding of between £15,001 and £25,000 will be available to successful applicants to support programmes feeding into the Executive’s Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Strategic Framework.

The Executive Office recently announced its £3.2 million EVAWG Change Fund for community and voluntary sector organisations and local councils; £2m is being allocated to support community-based action across every local council area; and £1.2m has been allocated via its EVAWG Regional Change Fund to support organisations which have the expertise to lead on driving society-wide action.

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 21, at 3pm. Applications can be made via https://dcsdcgrantaid.com from 10am on Monday.