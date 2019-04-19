Derry hits back at dissident republicans responsible for killing Lyra McKee by changing mural

The people of Derry have hit back at those responsible for the killing of journalist Lyra McKee by changing a dissident republican mural close to where the 29 year-old was shot dead on Thursday evening.

The dissident republican mural originally read: 'IRA - Undefeated Army - Unfinished Revolution' however, such is the anger at the death of Lyra McKee local people changed the mural which now reads: 'IRA are done - Defeated Army 2019 - Finished Revolution'.

The dissident republican mural was changed by local people. (Photo: Andrew Quinn)

Ms. McKee, 29, was killed when a gunman opened fire on P.S.N.I. officers who were in the area to carry out a search of a premises.

Lyra, a revered journalist throughout the U.K. and Ireland, moved to Derry from Belfast after she met her partner, Sara Canning, who is from the city.

Speaking at a rally in Fanad Drive on Friday afternoon, Sara said she had "lost the love of her life".

"The senseless murder of Lyra McKee has left a family without a beloved daughter, a sister, an aunt and a great aunt," said Sara.

"It has left so many friends without their confidant, victims and L.G.B.T. community left without a tireless advocate and activist and has left me without the love of my life. The woman I was planning to grow old with. We are all poorer for the loss of Lyra .

"Our hopes and dreams and all of her amazing potential was snuffed out by a single barbaric act.

"This cannot stand. Lyra's death must not be in vain because her life was a shining light in everyone else's life. Her legacy will live on in the light that she has left behind," she added.

The P.S.N.I. has launched a murder investigation into Ms. McKee's killing and are treating the incident as an act of terrorism.