Derry home ransacked during burglary - P.S.N.I. investigating suspicious vehicles and people

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for information after a property in Derry was ransacked during a burglary.

The burglary occurred in Trench Road between 9:00am on Thursday September 19 and 9:30am on Friday September 20.

The burglary occurred in the Waterside area of the city.

Detective Constable Lowry said: “Sometime between 9.00am on Thursday 19 and 9.30am on Friday 20 it was reported that entry was gained to the premises and the property was ransacked.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or persons in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 399 of 20/09/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," added D.C. Lowry.