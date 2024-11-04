Derry Journal Editorial: Threat of attacks a worrying every day reality for women here and elsewhere

As a man, the fear of being preyed upon and attacked is something I don’t really ever think about or have to think about, or factor into my life but having spoken to several women this week it is very clear that this is a reality and a threat they live with day and daily.

As such I don’t feel well equipped to address this subject. I don’t have to live it. I don’t have to watch out every time I go to a park, walk to the car or to a shop. No one should, but the sad reality is a different story.

I don’t know what that feels like and really it is only those who do who can speak with any authority on the subject. But like all men I know a lot of women and the recent incidents have really opened my eyes as to just how pervasive the threat is. People are worried. Women and men are worried for their daughters, their mothers, their sisters, their aunts. And women are worried for each other, sharing safety advice and information on self-defence classes with one another. No one should have to, but the sad reality is a different story.

We see all too often in this region and elsewhere on this island how prevalent violent attacks against women and girls are, inside the home and outside of it, by men they know and men they don’t.

There will be a major rally in the city on Friday for people to come together to stand against the violence. It shouldn’t be needed, but the sad reality is a different story.