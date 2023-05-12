Derry judge said he could get 'repetitive strain injury' handling record of man with 476 convictions
A judge said that he could get 'repetitive strain injury' from handling the record of a man with over 470 convictions.
Eamonn Lynch (49) of River Court, John Street in Derry has 476 previous convictions.
He appeared before the court on Friday when he admitted breaching a non molestation order on two occasions on December 12 2022 and April 16 2023.
He was also charged with possessing cannabis in December.
The court heard Lynch's former partner reported that he had been at her property in breach of the order.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that it wasn't a case of someone drunkenly breaking an order but Lynch had been invited to go there, was asked to leave and did so then the police were phoned.
District Judge Barney McElholm made the comment about the strain injury after looking at Lynch's record.
He fined him a total of £900 and increased a suspended sentence for a period of 3 years.