Derry man (25) charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply appears in court
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court on drug charges.
Dylan Beattie (25) of Ard Grange in Derry appeared on Thursday charged with possessing cocaine on July 9 with intent to supply.
He was also charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis, and obstructing a search for drugs on the same date.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges.
Defence barrister, Dean Mooney, said he was instructed not to make a bail application at this stage.
Beattie was remanded in custody to appear on July 18.