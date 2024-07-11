Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court on drug charges.

Dylan Beattie (25) of Ard Grange in Derry appeared on Thursday charged with possessing cocaine on July 9 with intent to supply.

He was also charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis, and obstructing a search for drugs on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Defence barrister, Dean Mooney, said he was instructed not to make a bail application at this stage.

Beattie was remanded in custody to appear on July 18.