Derry man accused of abducting a teenager

A 62-year-old man accused of abducting a teenager has been granted bail.

Andrew Logue, of Bloomfield Park, faces one charge relating to an alleged incident on July 5.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that the defendant had been served with a child abduction warning notice relating to the child, which is in place until 2022.

It is alleged the child, who is under the care of social services, was reported missing and police enquiries led them to Logue’s address.

The teenager was allegedly found in the bathroom of the property and had been there all night.

There were allegedly four other adults in the flat at the time, including the defendant.

Logue was arrested and during police interview claimed he had no memory of being served with the child abduction warning notice.

He further claimed he did not know the child, who he said had come to his house in the early hours of the morning with three adults he did know.

An investigating officer said the 62-year-old had provided ‘party houses’ for young people and that led to the warning notice being served.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there is no suggestion of ‘anything untoward’ happening between his client and the child.

He told the court Logue could be released on bail with conditions.

The defendant was released on his own bail of £750 and banned from having any contact with the complainant or witnesses.

He is also banned from having any contact with people under 18. Logue will appear in court again on August 1.