Derry man accused of breaching Court Order three times

A man has appeared in court accused of breaching a Restraining Order by approaching his ex-partner’s teenage daughter.

Anthony Elliot, of Glenabbey Crescent, faces three charges of breaching the Court Order between April 19 and May 8.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard claims that the 44-years-old has a previous conviction for harassing the complainant and there is a domestic violence history between the former couple.

It was revealed that Elliot had been residing in the same apartment complex as the woman and he allegedly shouted at her as she was taking her children into her home.

Elliot was arguing with another neighbour in the street when he allegedly shouted towards the complainant ‘there’s nothing but whores in this street.’

On May 8, the defendant allegedly approached his ex-partner’s 17-years-old daughter in the Central Library.

The court heard he asked the girl to send a message to her mother that he was being put out of his flat.

It is further alleged he shouted towards the complainant later that evening while she was out walking.

He allegedly shouted ‘thank you’ or ‘f*** you’ towards her.

The woman was said to be distressed as a result of the alleged contact.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said there were nine previous breaches of the court order because Elliot could not accept the relationship was over.

The officer told the court police have concerns the defendant would not adhere to bail conditions and would continue to contact the complainant.

He added there are further concerns with the proposed bail address, which is just over one mile away from the woman.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman told the court his client has taken steps to move away from where the complainant lives because there would have been potential for him to breach the Order.

Mr Chapman said the proposed bail address is in Carnhill and the court could impose conditions which could exclude him from the Glenabbey area.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the terms of the Order were ‘quite clear’ and banned the defendant from having any contact with the complainant, directly or indirectly.

He added: “The purpose of the Order is to restrain his behaviour so he doesn’t cause offence or annoyance to the injured party, yet he just breaches the Order.”

The judge granted bail for Elliot to reside in Carnhill and banned him from going within 500 metres of the complainant’s home.

He warned Elliott if there was any breach, he would be remanded in custody.