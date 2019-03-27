Derry man accused of burgling neighbour’s flat

A local judge has said the courts have ‘no patience with burglars’.

District Judge Barney McElholm made the comment as he refused bail to a 26-years-old man accused of burgling a neighbour’s home.

Brian O’Hagan, of Donal Casey Court, is charged with entering a property as a trespasser and handling stolen goods between October 11 and October 16, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that the complainant returned to her flat after being away for five days and noticed a window was broken.

It is alleged a TV and Hi-Fi were missing from the property.

CCTV was examined and a male, later allegedly identified as O’Hagan, was seen entering the flat. The male was also allegedly observed coming out of the property with a TV and going into a different flat.

During police interview, the defendant refused to identify himself on CCTV footage. However, it is alleged he said to an officer: ‘sure you know as well as I do that’s me. ‘

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said the defendant had 39 previous convictions and is currently on remand accused of another burglary in the same block of flats.

He added that O’Hagan had ‘shown a willingness’ to steal from neighbours.

Judge McElholm refused bail for fear of further offending.

O’Hagan was remanded in custody to appear in court again next month.