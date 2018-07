A Strathfoyle man has admitted being concerned in an offer to supply drugs.

Brendan Meenan, from Deramore Drive, pleaded guilty to being concerned in an offer to supply Cocaine, Oxycodone and Amphetamines.

He also admited being concerned in an offer to supply Cannabis and simple possession of the Class B drug between August 2014 and November 2015

Derry Crown Court heard most of the charges relate to messages found on the 26-years-old’s mobile phone.

Sentencing was adjourned until September 26.