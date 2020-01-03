Derry man allegedly found ‘covered in blood’ on New Year's Eve: Trio charged in connection with alleged ‘stabbing’

A man was found ‘covered in blood’ in a flat on Great James Street on New Year’s Eve after he was allegedly stabbed, a court has been told.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday that the man sustained a wound to his back, which caused a collapsed lung, puncture wounds to his leg and slashes to the face.

Three people appeared in court yesterday charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Jonathan Gibson, (30), of Crawford Square, and a 16-year-old boy are charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on December 31.

They are also accused of possessing a knife.

Nikita Brogan, (22), of Great James Street, is charged with assisting offenders on the same date.

An investigating officer said he could connect all three defendants to the charges and bail was opposed.

The court heard police were called by an ambulance crew to a report of a stabbing in Great James Street. As police arrived, two men were seen leaving the flat complex.

It is alleged there was blood on their clothing and the men, identified as Gibson and the youth, were arrested.

The court heard police found the alleged victim ‘covered in blood’ in another flat. He claimed he had been attacked by two males who he did not know, but had been drinking with. CCTV was obtained and it allegedly showed the man approaching Brogan’s flat armed with a hammer.

The court heard claims an altercation took place and Gibson and the teen attacked the man. They allegedly followed the man as he went back to his own flat and it was claimed Gibson made stabbing and slashing movements on three occasions.

The teen allegedly punched at the man on several occasions.

The court heard the man went to another flat in the complex where an ambulance was called.

It is alleged Brogan was observed on CCTV cleaning up blood from the landing.

During police interview, Gibson allegedly said he had gone after the complainant due to his concerns for the teen, who had started fighting with the man.

He told police he had acted in self defence.

The youth allegedly told police he had hit the injured man ‘a few slaps’ with a closed fist.

He said he had been unaware of Gibson allegedly having had a weapon and if he had he would have taken it off him.

Brogan said she had been drinking and returned to her flat to get ready to go out when the complainant allegedly arrived with a hammer.

She said no one forced her to start cleaning up the blood after the alleged incident.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin for Gibson said the injured man had ‘forced his way in’ armed with a hammer and Gibson believed he was acting in self defence.

Maoliosa Barr, defending the teenager, said his client claimed he was afraid of the man, but was unaware of the alleged knife.

Eugene Burns, for Brogan, applied to adjourn the bail application to see if an address outside the city could be obtained.

District Judge Barney McElholm refused Gibson bail for the protection of the public and the fact he was ‘the prime mover’ in the alleged incident. He was remanded in custody until January 30.

Brogan’s application was adjourned until January 6 and the 16-year-old’s was adjourned until January 21.