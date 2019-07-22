Derry man arrested in connection with attempted murder of police officers, fireworks

A man has been arrested in Derry in connection with an attempt on the life of a police officer on the Derry walls last year.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 42 year old man under the Terrorism Act.

The PSNI said the arrest was made in relation to the attempted murder of police at the City Walls on July 11, 2018, and also in connection with a seizure of fireworks in Chamberlain Street in October last year.

He has been taken to Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.