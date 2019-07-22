Derry man arrested in connection with attempted murder of police officers, fireworks released

A man arrested in Derry in connection with an attempt on the life of a police officer on the Derry walls last year has been released.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 42 year old man under the Terrorism Act yesterday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit said he was arrested in relation to the attempted murder of police at the City Walls on July 11, 2018 and in connection with a seizure of fireworks at Chamberlain Street.

He has been released unconditionally in relation to the attempted murder of police. A report will be forwarded to the PPS in relation to a number of fireworks offences.