Derry man breached bail after falling asleep in sister's house court told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael McGroarty (29) of Milldale Crescent in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail on June 2.
The court heard that police attended McGroarty's address at 12.25am and banged the door and there was no answer.
A police officer said that the defendant was on bail for 'very serious events' including allegations that he knocked the injured party's teeth out.
He said that there had been a previous bail breach when he was said to have contacted the alleged victim in the case.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client said he’d been at his sister's house for dinner, had fallen asleep on a couch and missed his curfew.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that McGroarty was getting his 'absolutely final warning'.
He said that and any further breach would result in custody.
McGroarty was re-released on bail to appear again on July 11.