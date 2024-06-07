Derry man breached bail after falling asleep in sister's house court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that a local man breached his curfew condition of his bail because he fell asleep in his sister's house and didn't wake until the morning.

Michael McGroarty (29) of Milldale Crescent in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail on June 2.

The court heard that police attended McGroarty's address at 12.25am and banged the door and there was no answer.

A police officer said that the defendant was on bail for 'very serious events' including allegations that he knocked the injured party's teeth out.

He said that there had been a previous bail breach when he was said to have contacted the alleged victim in the case.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that his client said he’d been at his sister's house for dinner, had fallen asleep on a couch and missed his curfew.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that McGroarty was getting his 'absolutely final warning'.

He said that and any further breach would result in custody.