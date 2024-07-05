Derry man caught in ‘revolving door’ of prison, release, drink and prison jailed
Paul Farren (34) of John Street in Derry admitted two charges of assault and disorderly behaviour on February 2 this year.
He also admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour on July 7 last year.
The court heard that on February 2 police received a report of two men fighting in John Street.
While they were trying to break up the fight Farren was seen to assault one of those involved.
On July 7 again there was an incident in John Street involving Farren and other parties.
CCTV showed various parties to have been involved and during the incident Farren sustained scratches to his forehead.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that these offences were 'typical' of Darren's offending.
He said he had 'real issues' with alcohol addiction. Farren was jailed for 4 months.