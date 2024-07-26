Bishop Street Courthouse

A man has been sentenced at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with abuse of the public communications network aggravated by homophobic hostility.

Michael O'Kane (47) of Asylum Road off Derry city centre admitted a charge of abuse of the network on September 13 of last year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that the defendant sent messages to neighbours who had raised concerns about his mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He later sent a number of threatening messages to a woman and her daughter, including homophobic messages that were said to amount to a hate crime, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday.

O'Kane claimed to have been out walking his dog when he stopped for a drink, eventually consuming a large amount of cider, the court was told.

He also claimed that he didn't mean anything by the homophobic messages that had been sent.

O’Kane made full admissions when he was interviewed by police and told them that he was seeking help for his addiction issues, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client pleaded ‘on day one’ and that he was 'very sorry for his actions' and asked police to tell the victims this.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said that O'Kane had a previous record of offending against the same family, a family that had been 'very good' to him.

O’Kane was sentenced to probation for twelve months.