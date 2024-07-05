Court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with a series of offences that occurred on July 3.

Conall Rice (33) of Spencer Road was charged with two counts of assault on police, one count of resisting police, a charge of disorderly behaviour and one of possessing cannabis.

All of the charges were admitted and took place on July 3.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client also faced a series of domestic violence charges from June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rice was charged with assaulting two females. He also faces one charge of non fatal strangulation, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm as well as a charge of possessing cannabis.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Mr Quigley said he wanted all the offences dealt with as soon as possible.

He said one of the issues was that Rice could not be released on bail as he didn't have an address.