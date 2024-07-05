Derry man charged with assaulting and resisting police
Conall Rice (33) of Spencer Road was charged with two counts of assault on police, one count of resisting police, a charge of disorderly behaviour and one of possessing cannabis.
All of the charges were admitted and took place on July 3.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client also faced a series of domestic violence charges from June 14.
Rice was charged with assaulting two females. He also faces one charge of non fatal strangulation, a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm as well as a charge of possessing cannabis.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges.
Mr Quigley said he wanted all the offences dealt with as soon as possible.
He said one of the issues was that Rice could not be released on bail as he didn't have an address.
Rice was remanded in custody to appear on July 25.