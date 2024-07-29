Court

A man allegedly jumped on his girlfriend’s stomach and threatened to drown her in a bath while ‘off his head’ on drink and drugs, the High Court heard on Monday.

Gareth Wray is also accused of repeatedly banging the woman’s head against a window during an attack in Derry.

A judge refused the 45-year-old’s application for bail based on concerns he poses a danger of committing further violence.

Wray, of Cornshell Fields, denies charges of common assault, threats to kill, harassment and domestic abuse.

Prosecution counsel said the woman told police he subjected her to an unprovoked attack after they had consumed alcohol and drugs together on July 11.

“The complainant described the applicant as being ‘off his head’,” the barrister disclosed.

She claimed Wray grabbed her by the hair and banged her head off a window seven times, before pushing her onto the ground and jumping on her chest and stomach.

He then punched the woman in the face and busted her lip, police were informed.

“She stated that he was running a bath at the time and said he was going to put her in it and drown her,” counsel added.

Wray is also being prosecuted over allegations he spat in the woman’s face in May.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard stressed Wray denies all of the allegations and should be presumed innocent.

Refusing bail, Mr Justice Humphreys said: “These allegations give rise to a very strong inference that this is a very dangerous and violent man.