Derry man in wheelchair gives bank card to friend to buy groceries, discovers all money gone but P.S.N.I. come to rescue

A Derry man in a wheelchair discovered all of his money had been taken from his bank account after he gave a friend his debit card to purchase him some groceries.

The P.S.N.I. and Sainsbury's in Derry helped the vulnerable man by making sure he had food to eat at home by presenting him with a free food hamper.

"So you are a wheelchair user...," wrote the P.S.N.I.

"You have difficulties getting around; you have to get to the shop to get groceries but are having difficulties. What would you do?

"Order online? Get a friend to go to the shop for you?

"What if that friend took your card and didn’t give it back? Then you realise you have no money in your account?."

The P.S.N.I. then received a report of the incident and soon after they made an arrest.

"We made and arrest and are conducting a thorough investigation.

"Meanwhile we managed to get a food parcel from Sainsbury’s to keep him going for a little while."

A 27 year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident but was released on police bail pending further enquiries.