A Derry man whose home was attacked by a gang of ‘thugs’ who trashed his boiler has spoken of how the incident has left him shaken.

Bryan Sutherland, who has Autism, was at home in Lincoln Courts on the evening of Sunday, April 13 when a gang of youths entered his back yard and began acting in an intimidating manner.

Mr Sutherland, who is well known across the city, told the Journal: “I live in the bungalows and at my back there is a path. I heard noises out the back and I’m not really worried because I know people run up and down that back pathway so to me it doesn’t matter. The next thing I know is there is a kick or a bang and the next thing I know my back gate is wide open. And I thought it was a ball or the wind.

"The next thing I know three wee thugs, around 16 to 18 year olds, came down the back kicking a ball and they decided to make a good racket so I said to them, ‘would you mind getting out of my back yard?’ They laughed and they jeered and they decided they’d play basketball and baseball to my boiler and broke the door, the inner door, the wire of the tank. They either kicked it or pulled at it.”

Bryan Sutherland pictured with his mother Ruby. Photo: George Sweeney

Bryan (38) said the age difference and concerns over safety meant he was afraid to confront the youths directly. "Also I have Autism so I’m not very good with confrontation at the best of times, let alone having thugs having a party in the backyard.

"I don’t like going out often and it’s put me back a bit," he said.

Bryan’s mother Ruby, who lives nearby, said her nerves were ‘totally wrecked’ since she learned about what happened. “I got a phone call and it is like every parent’s worst nightmare when you get that phone call. I was in bits. I didn’t know what state he was going to be in.

"They didn’t kick the door, they ripped it off, tore off the plate, ripped out the innards. If they did that to the boiler, you do not need to go a far stretch to know what they would have done to him.”

Damage caused to the boiler house.

Ruby said police “couldn’t have been nicer” and are currently investigating the incident, but added that her son has been left badly scarred by the incident.

"His mental health is wrecked, his nerves are wrecked, mine are wrecked, he is just not the same boy.

"The wickedness that is in the young fellows now, I don’t think there are words in the dictionary to describe the cruelty, the inhumanity and the insanity. They really don’t carer about the damage not only that they do to the person but its everything and everyone around them that also gets hurt.”

Bryan’s mother said his neighbours and the local community were shocked by what happened. “They all know Bryan. He’s well known, he goes about his way and tries to do his best and his bit for everybody because he knows fine that things are difficult in the world and he tries to help. And he doesn’t need this.”