Derry man returned for trial

A 35-years-old man has appeared in court accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sean Canning, of Clon Elagh, faces one charge in relation to an alleged incident on October 5 last year.

During a brief hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court, Canning declined to say anything in answer to the charges.

A defence solicitor accepted there was a prima facie case for the defendant to answer.

Canning was released on continuing bail to appear at the city’s Crown Court for arraignment on February 14.