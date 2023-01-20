Derry man sentenced for kicking door in causing it to strike woman on forehead

Conor Rodgers (22) of Shepherd's View admitted charges of assault and criminal damage on September 26 last.

The court heard police were called to an ongoing disturbance in Abercorn Road.

A woman told them the defendant had arrived at her door and when she refused to let him in he began kicking at the door.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Eventually he kicked it in and it struck the woman on the forehead causing swelling.

CCTV showed the defendant kicking at the door and Rodgers was arrested.

He told police he didn't realise the woman was behind the door.

He was asked how many times he had kicked the door and he replied he wasn't sure.

Damage valued at £210 was caused to the door.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Rodgers' bank card had gone missing and he 'wrongly' believed that the woman knew something about it.

He said Rodgers did not realise the woman was behind the door.