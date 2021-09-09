Derry man taken to Belfast by police investigating 'New IRA'

PSNI arrest.

The 49 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Officers from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit, supported by policing colleagues in Derry City And Strabane District, carried out a search and arrest operation in the Derry area on Thursday, September 9.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “The operation and arrest is part of our ongoing investigation relating to the activities of the New IRA.