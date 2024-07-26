Derry man who headbutted police officer jailed for three months
Paul Christopher Burke (34) of Kavanagh Court admitted two charges that occurred between November 14 and November 17 last.
The court heard police were called to a report that the defendant was at an address.
They responded and found Burke in a back garden. When they attempted to move him he began struggling.
At one stage he fell to the ground causing officers to stumble.
As they tried to get him towards a police vehicle he headbutted an officer causing 'soreness'.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said her client had 'self-engaged' to stay off alcohol despite not having 'a serious addiction' and had taken 'positive steps'.
Deputy District Judge John Rea said these were serious offences involving a 'deliberate' headbutt on an officer.
He said the accused had 'an appalling record' including assaults on police.
Burke was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay £250 in compensation.