Derry music teacher jailed for child sexual grooming and abuse

Jonathan Hutton (38) was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court and ordered to serve half his sentence in jail.

His Honour Judge Kinney said while he knew the sentence will not bring an end to the trauma of the victims “I hope that this will close a chapter for them and allow them to move forward with the rest of their lives.”

THe judge said Hutton, who appeared at court by videolink from prison, had “preyed on vulnerable young girls to satisfy his own perverse sexual preferences” and that in relation to both victims, “I’m satisfied that he set out to groom them, to gain their confidence to enable him to commit these pernicious offences,” a result of which they had “their childhood torn from them.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court

He added that Hutton was so driven to carry out his sordid acts, the fact that he was on police bail for having indecent images of children had not deterred him from abusing his victims.

At an earlier hearing Hutton, previously from Papworth Avenue in Derry but now with an address c/o Maghaberry Prison, entered guilty pleas to a total of 18 sex offences committed over six and half years between 31 March 2013 and 2 September 2019.

In relation to the first victim, Hutton confessed to nine offences including eight of sexually activity with a child under 16, committed by a period in a position of trust and one of voyeurism, committed on dates between 31 March 2013 and 13 September 2015.

In relation to his second victim, the private music tutor admitted grooming, sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child on dates between 30 September 2018 and 2 September 2019 and in addition, Hutton also admitted six counts of making or taking indecent images of children.

Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks, Judge Kinney said with regards to the first victim the abuse happened “nearly every week,” adding that Hutton told the schoolgirl to “start taking the contraceptive pill,” giving her a card so that she could spend his money.

Turning to the second victim, Judge Kinney outlined how Hutton specifically targeted the 13-year-old girl on Snapchat, telling her that he was 20 when in fact he was actually 34. Having gained her trust, Hutton got the girls mobile number and he began to send her sexual messages, using FaceTime on one occasion.

This time last year, Hutton was handed a 16 month sentence after admitting 22 offences in relation to indecent managed found on those seized items and yesterday, Judge Kinney said that in addition, police uncovered more than 300 other images and videos of children being abused including dozens involving the two victims.

The judge said while Hutton’s guilty pleas was to be taken in mitigation, there were multiple aggravating factors including there being two victims, he had been in a position of trust over one, he had targeted and groomed two vulnerable victims who were much younger than him, he had abused them over a significant period of time and had caused them serious harm.

Judge Kinney said he had given “anxious and lengthy deliberation” to whether or not Hutton should be classified as a dangerous sex offender who poses a significant risk of causing serious harm, especially as he himself had identified his fixation with teenage, prepubescent schoolgirls.

He concluded however that given Hutton’s insight, willingness to tackle his issues and protective measures such as the SOPO, children’s barring order and the licence supervision, “I have concluded that he is not dangerous and will sentence accordingly.”