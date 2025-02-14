Derry nurse tended to the injured after visit to home-town of Omagh for mother’s birthday on day of bombing

A nurse who tended to those injured in the Omagh bomb was home from Derry visiting her parents on August 15, 1998.

Margaret Murphy was in her childhood home with her young children when a Real IRA car bomb exploded in Market Street.

A statement on behalf of the community nurse was read out at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

"I was visiting my parents and family who lived in Omagh. I was married and living permanently in Derry for five years.

The scene of devastation in Omagh Town centre on 15 August 1998.

"I, along with my two young children, aged 3 and 2, were staying that weekend with my parents, as my husband was going away to Donegal for the weekend. I arrived in Omagh at approximately 2pm," Ms. Murphy stated.

It was her mother's birthday and she was standing in the back yard of her family home when she heard the explosion.

"My family and I ran to the front door of the house and could see over the rooftop in the direction of Wellworths/Safeways a cloud of smoke raised in the air.

"Within a few minutes a lady was crossing at the bottom of the hill that led to our row of houses. She shouted up to me, ‘Margaret, you're a nurse there's people lying everywhere down the town’,” the inquiry heard.

A personal statement on behalf of community nurse Margaret Murphy was read at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

At this time they were totally unaware of the scale of what happened.

“I jumped into my car and took my blood pressure monitor and stethoscope and headed towards A&E Department in the Tyrone County Hospital. I was a community nurse and had this equipment in my car,” stated Ms. Murphy. She arrived at the hospital at approximately 3.35pm.

Immediately upon arrival she encountered a grieving family: “I walked in a side door at the A&E Department, only to be standing in a room with a family crying over their mother who had died.”

She helped set up a treatment area in a clinic opposite the A&E and was soon treating multiple casualties.

"Some had head injuries, cuts, bruises and people really in a traumatised state. I remember putting three Spanish children on three mattresses on the floor beside each other, as I knew they could support one another,” the inquiry heard.

Around 8pm she met a mother searching frantically for her daughter.

"I remember her gripping my hand as I took her out of the area we were in to go to the other areas that casualties were being brought to...The magnitude of what had happened only really hit me at this time.

"I brought this mother to the nurse's home as patients were being seen there, and it was here that her daughter's name was on the list of people who had passed through this area.

"I handed the mother to the nursing and medical staff and they would now take care of her. Her daughter suffered serious facial injuries and was either on her way to the Royal or still at the TCH,” recalled Ms. Murphy.

Leaving, she met a fellow nurse: “We both gave each other a big hug and cried together at the scale and magnitude of what had happened. Her mother had been injured and admitted to a ward in the TCH. She was totally unaware of it at the time. Her mother survived.”