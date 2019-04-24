Derry people relentlessly berate Saoradh on social media

A group associated with the 'New I.R.A.' who killed journalist Lyra McKee in the Creggan estate last week have been relentlessly berated and rebuked by the people of Derry on social media.

Initially, there was a ferocious backlash on Good Friday when the group called Saoradh published statement in which they said the 29 year-old journalist was "accidentally" killed by a "republican volunteer".

An image of the masked gunman responsible for the murder of Lyra McKee issued by the P.S.N.I.

Ms. Kee was reporting on a riot in the Creggan estate when she was shot dead after a masked gunman opened fire on armoured P.S.N.I. vehicles.

Junior McDaid House in Chamberlain Street published a selection of photographs from a Easter wreath laying ceremony which was hosted by Saoradh in Derry's City Cemetery on Monday afternoon.

"You are all a disgrace," wrote one woman.

"A beautiful and talented woman is dead because of you - have you no shame?," she added.

"I can't believe people have decided to stand next to you," said one man.

"The people who took part in the Easter Rising would be ashamed of these people - Derry does not want you," added another.

The P.S.N.I. has launched a murder investigation into the death of Ms. McKee and they are also treating it as a terrorist incident.

Social media giant, Twitter, suspended an account linked to Saoradh on Wednesday morning.