Derry phone box smashed with emergency hammer stolen from Ulsterbus

A young boy was arrested after stealing an 'emergency hammer' from a bus in Derry city centre and smashing a phone box with it.

The incident occurred in Foyle street on Wednesday.

The PSNI said: "It’s been a busy day for the Reducing Offender Unit in the city centre. First of all a young boy stole an ‘emergency hammer’ from a bus and then went on to smash a phone box window with it.

"ROU were just ahead of Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in catching the guy on Foyle Street. Which lead to him being arrested by Ballyarnett NPT for theft and criminal damage."