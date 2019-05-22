Derry pipe bomb reaction: 'The fact the remains of this device were picked up by a child is shocking'

The planting, disposal or storage of a pipe-bomb in a Derry garden where a child picked it up on Tuesday evening has sparked repugnance among local political representatives.

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: "This attack must be condemned by us all.

"The pipe bomb detonated in a built up residential area of the Waterside yesterday. PSNI has advised that the remains of the device was then lifted by a young boy. This type of activity has no place in our city and should not be tolerated.

“It is clear that whoever carried out the attack had absolutely no concern for people living in the area and their only aim is to try and exert coercive control of the people residing there. I would urge anyone with information about this reckless attack to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson: “Whoever was behind this pipe bomb attack in Curlew Way in the Waterside area showed absolutely no regard for the public.

“The fact that the remains of this device were picked up by a child is shocking and shows what could have happened if anyone had been in the area when it exploded.

“Those responsible for this pipe bomb attack have nothing to offer the community and need to end these actions immediately.

“Anyone with any information on those responsible should bring it forward to police.”

Ulster Unionist Party Alderman Darren Guy said: "I totally condemn what happened in the Curley Way area of Clooney Estate last night.

"The fact that a young child came across this device which the PSNI say had already detonated shows how reckless an act this was, indeed had the child handled this device prior to it detonating we could be talking of serious injury, if not worse today. Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI."

SDLP Leader and Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood said: “Those responsible for this reckless attack put lives at risk when they planted a device in a built up area of our city.

“It’s absolutely galling that a child discovered the bomb following the explosion. And it underlines the tragedy that we could have been dealing with this morning.

“People in this city and right across the North have rejected violence. The events of the last month have seen a vocal recommitment on behalf of the people of Derry to reject those who deal in the politics of death, destruction and mayhem. We are not going back."

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly said: “People here are shocked and angry. The news that a young child discovered this pipe bomb has sent a chill through the local community. People want an end to this reckless violence.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”

Police received a report shortly before 9.55pm that earlier, around 6pm, a young boy had lifted the remains of the device from the garden of a house in the Curlew Way area.