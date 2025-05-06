Derry police appeal after Strand Road business premises burgled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at commercial premises at the Strand Road area of Derry.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Chambers said: “Sometime between 6:30pm on Sunday, May 4 and 00:20am on Monday May 5, it was reported that the glass pane of the front door of the property was damaged.

"Entry was gained to the premises and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 223 05/05/25."

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”