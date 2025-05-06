Derry police appeal after Strand Road business premises burgled

By Brendan McDaid
Published 6th May 2025, 08:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at commercial premises at the Strand Road area of Derry.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Chambers said: “Sometime between 6:30pm on Sunday, May 4 and 00:20am on Monday May 5, it was reported that the glass pane of the front door of the property was damaged.

"Entry was gained to the premises and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

PSNI.PSNI.
PSNI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 223 05/05/25."

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice