Derry police appeal for information after report of assault and criminal damage
Shortly after 3.20am this morning, Thursday, October 24, it was reported that a male who was in a parked vehicle in a car park had been assaulted by two males earlier, at around 2.20am. A woman in the vehicle was also reported to have been assaulted.
It was also reported that just before the assault, criminal damage was caused to the vehicle the man was in when a bicycle was thrown at it.
It was reported the male attended hospital for treatment of his injuries, including to his nose.
Police appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what occurred, or has information or relevant dashcam footage to call them on 101, quoting reference number 126 of 24/10.24.