Derry police appeal for information after report of assault and criminal damage

Police in Derry, investigating the report of an assault, and of criminal damage caused to a car in the Strand Road area of the city, are appealing for witnesses and information.

Shortly after 3.20am this morning, Thursday, October 24, it was reported that a male who was in a parked vehicle in a car park had been assaulted by two males earlier, at around 2.20am. A woman in the vehicle was also reported to have been assaulted.

It was also reported that just before the assault, criminal damage was caused to the vehicle the man was in when a bicycle was thrown at it.

It was reported the male attended hospital for treatment of his injuries, including to his nose.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what occurred, or has information or relevant dashcam footage to call them on 101, quoting reference number 126 of 24/10.24.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org