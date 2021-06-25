Derry police appeal: Man knocked out and hospitalised in Bogside gang attack

The assault on the man, aged in his 20s, occurred earlier this month.

The incident was reported to have occurred sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm on Sunday, June 6, in the Joseph Place area, and involved a man being assaulted and knocked unconscious by up to five males.

The man sustained a head wound as a result of the assault which required hospital treatment.

Police appeal after Bogside assault.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has information to contact police in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 618 06/06/21.