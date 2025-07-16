Derry police dog Hunter recognised for apprehending burglars who targeted elderly, vulnerable victims

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 15:47 BST
A Derry police dog has been given a certificate for helping apprehend burglars who targeted vulnerable, elderly victims at Christmas two years ago.

‘Hunter’ joined colleagues from Derry City & Strabane at an event where officers were recognised for preventing crime and protecting victims.

In a citation Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney stated: “In recognition of good police work on December 17, 2023, your diligent work in identifying and arresting the suspects in the burglary series and for your compassion dealing with vulnerable elderly victims of this crime.”

