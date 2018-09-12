Derry police hunting driver who flipped car upside down

Police in Derry are searching for the driver of a car that was involved in a road traffic collision in the city on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Hollyhall Road area near Creggan.

The car was discovered upside down on the road on Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Rainey said: "Shortly before 7:25pm, it was reported that a car had flipped onto its side in the area. Traffic was affected as a result of the incident.

"The driver of the vehicle left the scene and we are keen to speak with him to help assist with our enquiries. He is described as being 5"9 in height, slim build and wearing a grey coloured tracksuit and dark shoes.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1073 11/9/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."