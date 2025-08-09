Derry police in witness appeal after report of assault on a child at football match
Police have confirmed they are investigating a report of an assault on a child in the Judges Road area of Derry.
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident which is reported to have occurred on Friday, July 25.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The incident was reported to police shortly after 4pm, and occurred during a football match.
“Anyone with information or footage which may be relevant is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1262 25/07/26, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”