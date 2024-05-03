Derry police issue warning after Taylor Swift fan scammed in ticket fraud

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported the person saw tickets for sale on an online platform. After contacting the seller and subsequently transferring money to them, the person was blocked and left without any tickets.

Inspector Craig said: "Not only does this fraud leave people out of pocket financially, but will also leave them left outside at the doors of concert venues. People think they’re getting the real deal only to find out the money they’ve shelled out is to someone who isn’t genuine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ticket fraud often involves the use of images and graphics taken from genuine sellers to make fake websites look like the real deal.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Inspector Craig advises people should only buy tickets from legitimate, authorised ticket sellers and re-sellers as criminals will exploit the eagerness by fans to get their hands on tickets for a show or gig they really want to go to.

“I would also urge parents buying tickets for children and young adults going to a concert, and those who make a last-minute decision to go to a concert, to be really cautious when buying your ticket.

"Too often, we see reports of tickets that don’t materialise at all, or are just screenshots of genuine tickets that won’t get you any farther than the ticket barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The safest way to ensure tickets bought are genuine is to purchase them from the authorised ticket seller or authorised re-seller. We'd also advise against buying tickets from other sources, such as third parties because you can never be sure of the validity and authenticity of the tickets.

"When purchasing a ticket from a reseller you should also check the re-sale or transfer policy for that concert, often there are strict policies regarding how tickets can be sold or transferred, breaching these can mean your ticket is invalid.