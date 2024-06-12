Derry police officers raise £705 in hike for addiction and substance misuse support organisation ARC
and live on Freeview channel 276
Six officers from the Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) raised £705 for Addiction Recovery Coaching (ARC Fitness) by completing the 30 kilometre Causeway Coast Challenge Walk on May 5.
Ballyarnett NPT Sergeant Pete Johnston said: "ARC works to assist those struggling with addiction, and have assisted many of the people we used to deal with regularly.
"Far too often, police officers see at first hand the impact of the sale, supply and use of illicit drugs and the harm caused, not just on the individual themselves but also on their family and community.
"Tackling this issue is a priority for police in Derry City & Strabane, however, a criminal justice approach alone does not have all the answers, which is why working with partners and other organisations to break the cycle of offending is so important."
In 2023, 10 officers from the Ballyarnett NPT completed the Belfast Marathon relay, fundraising £1,355 for ARC.
Earlier, in 2022, the officers secured match funding, along with Derry & Strabane Policing and Safety Community Partnership (PCSP), for a pilot programme with ARC Fitness to enable officers to make referrals to them.
Sergeant Johnston added: "We hope the funds raised will make a difference to those in need of help. Thank you to everyone who supported our officers for this great cause."
Gary Rutherford, founder of ARC Fitness, explained how ARC helps those in need of support improve their mental and physical wellbeing though physical activity, professional support and re-connection with the community.
He said that the donation will make a ‘massive difference’ to the work of the organisation.
Mr. Rutherford stated: "The community/voluntary sector rely on the support of partners within the community so, for us, receiving this donation from the PSNI is fantastic; we love working with them and we really value the partnership so, thank you to everyone involved, from all of us at ARC Fitness."